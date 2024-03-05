Trending
March 5, 2024 / 1:42 PM

Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes

By Ben Hooper
Scuba diver Darick Langos said the items he has recovered from the water at Indiana's Chain O' Lakes State Park include about 200 Apple Watches. Photo courtesy of Scuba Bear Diving Recovery Service/Facebook
March 5 (UPI) -- An Illinois diver who has recovered about 200 Apple Watches from the bottoms of lakes has a warning for owners: Don't go swimming with the original watch bands.

Darick Langos, a Port Barrington scuba diver who makes a living using his metal detector to recover lost items from the water at Indiana's Chain O' Lakes, said he has found about 200 Apple smartwatches during his dives.

Langos, operator of Scuba Bear Diving Recovery Service, said nearly all of the watches have their original bands attached.

"The ones with the sports bands ... they do not stay on in the water," Langos told Shaw Local.

Langos said he was hired to find some of the watches, while others he came across during his own dives.

He said he keeps everything he finds in the water in the hopes of returning them to their owners.

"I haven't sold anything, including a white gold Cartier ring, unless I get it back to the owner," he said.

Langos said other items he frequently finds underwater include smartphones, rings, jewelry and prescription glasses.

