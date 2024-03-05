Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes

|Advertisement
Langos, operator of Scuba Bear Diving Recovery Service, said nearly all of the watches have their original bands attached.
"The ones with the sports bands ... they do not stay on in the water," Langos told Shaw Local.
Langos said he was hired to find some of the watches, while others he came across during his own dives.
He said he keeps everything he finds in the water in the hopes of returning them to their owners.
"I haven't sold anything, including a white gold Cartier ring, unless I get it back to the owner," he said.
Langos said other items he frequently finds underwater include smartphones, rings, jewelry and prescription glasses.