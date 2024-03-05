Trending
March 5, 2024

Stranded raccoon rescued from atop utility pole after two days

By Ben Hooper
March 5 (UPI) -- A raccoon stranded atop a hydro pole in Ontario was rescued by utility company workers after about two days.

Local residents said the raccoon was atop the pole for at least two days in Innisfil and they feared it may have been getting electric shocks from the utility equipment.

InnPower was contacted about the situation and temporarily shut off electricity to the area so a rescue could be mounted.

A video recorded by a witness shows a utility worker in a bucket truck using a long pole to gently nudge the raccoon and reorient the animal so it could safely descend from its perch.

Power was restored to the area and the raccoon was taken to be examined by a veterinarian.

Multiple agencies in Rhode Island responded to a similar situation in June 2023, when a raccoon was found stranded on a light pole on Route 146 in Providence.

The raccoon was safely brought to the ground after several hours and was released at the scene.

Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
Odd News // 12 minutes ago
Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
March 5 (UPI) -- An Illinois diver who has recovered about 200 Apple Watches from the bottoms of lakes has a warning for owners: Don't go swimming with the original watch bands.
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
March 5 (UPI) -- An Arizona woman said it was a lucky thing she was parked and not in motion when she discovered there was a rattlesnake in the back seat of her car.
Animal rescuers discover dog in dangerous ditch actually was a statue
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Animal rescuers discover dog in dangerous ditch actually was a statue
March 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers rushed to a park in England on a report of a dog stuck in a ditch, but they arrived to find the supposed mud-covered canine was a realistic statue.
1,273 people don dino costumes at Legoland California for world record attempt
Odd News // 20 hours ago
1,273 people don dino costumes at Legoland California for world record attempt
March 4 (UPI) -- Legoland California attempted a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,273 people in dinosaur costumes for a dance party of prehistoric proportions.
Vermont man finds library book due in 1962 but can't return it
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Vermont man finds library book due in 1962 but can't return it
March 4 (UPI) -- A Vermont man said a library book he found that's more than 60 years overdue can't be returned because the college to which it belongs about to close.
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
March 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he learned a lesson about keeping his truck tidy when a recent clean-out resulted in his finding a $30,000 Mega Millions ticket among the trash.
World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain
Odd News // 21 hours ago
World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain
March 4 (UPI) -- The oldest living person, Maria Branyas Morera, is celebrating her 117th birthday Monday in Spain.
Wisconsin man's lifetime Big Mac consumption hits 34,128
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin man's lifetime Big Mac consumption hits 34,128
March 4 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin man who holds the Guinness World Records title for the most McDonald's Big Macs eaten in a lifetime extended his record by eating more than 700 of the burgers in 2023.
Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
March 4 (UPI) -- A University of Cambridge academic who was trapped in the bathroom of a medieval tower for seven hours said she took inspiration from MacGyver to make her escape.
Escaped police horses stop traffic on Cleveland highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped police horses stop traffic on Cleveland highway
March 4 (UPI) -- A pair of police horses escaped from their stables in Cleveland and went for a run down the middle of a highway.
