'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude

The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists announced an upcoming "Balls Out Bowling" event at which nudism fans will be able to roll in the buff. Photo by haim_charbit/Pixabay.com

March 5 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania naturalism group announced bowlers will be able to roll in the nude at its upcoming "Balls Out Bowling" event. The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists group announced it has rented out Crafton Ingram Lanes in Pittsburgh for its bowling-in-the-buff event April 28.

"Nudity is required (with the exception that women can wear bottoms)," the group said on the event page. "Please bring a towel and a bag for your belongings."

Anyone who wants to shed their clothes for a night of "Balls Out Bowling" needs to purchase a $25 ticket in advance.

"Balls Out Bowling is the ultimate bowling experience for anyone who loves to have fun and show off their skills in the buff," the group said.

The event is open to bowling fans of all skill levels who are over age 18.

The group stressed that safety and privacy will be paramount during the event, with no photography or video recording allowed.

"Sexual activity is not permitted. Nudism does not equal consent and harassment will not be taken lightly. Violators will be asked to leave," the event page states.