Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 5, 2024 / 5:45 PM

'Balls Out Bowling' event invites bowlers to roll in the nude

By Ben Hooper
The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists announced an upcoming "Balls Out Bowling" event at which nudism fans will be able to roll in the buff. Photo by haim_charbit/Pixabay.com
The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists announced an upcoming "Balls Out Bowling" event at which nudism fans will be able to roll in the buff. Photo by haim_charbit/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 5 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania naturalism group announced bowlers will be able to roll in the nude at its upcoming "Balls Out Bowling" event.

The Pittsburgh Area Naturalists group announced it has rented out Crafton Ingram Lanes in Pittsburgh for its bowling-in-the-buff event April 28.

Advertisement

"Nudity is required (with the exception that women can wear bottoms)," the group said on the event page. "Please bring a towel and a bag for your belongings."

Anyone who wants to shed their clothes for a night of "Balls Out Bowling" needs to purchase a $25 ticket in advance.

"Balls Out Bowling is the ultimate bowling experience for anyone who loves to have fun and show off their skills in the buff," the group said.

The event is open to bowling fans of all skill levels who are over age 18.

The group stressed that safety and privacy will be paramount during the event, with no photography or video recording allowed.

"Sexual activity is not permitted. Nudism does not equal consent and harassment will not be taken lightly. Violators will be asked to leave," the event page states.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

B.C. residents asked to be on the lookout for hybrid pigs
Odd News // 1 hour ago
B.C. residents asked to be on the lookout for hybrid pigs
March 5 (UPI) -- Residents in a British Columbia community are being asked to report any sightings of feral pigs resulting from escaped domesticated pigs breeding with wild boars.
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Vehicle trouble leads Maryland man to a $150,000 lottery prize
March 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his car breaking down turned out to be a lucky turn of events when it led to his winning a $150,000 Powerball prize.
Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Diver has found about 200 Apple Watches in Indiana lakes
March 5 (UPI) -- An Illinois diver who has recovered about 200 Apple Watches from the bottoms of lakes has a warning for owners: Don't go swimming with the original watch bands.
Stranded raccoon rescued from atop utility pole after two days
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Stranded raccoon rescued from atop utility pole after two days
March 5 (UPI) -- A raccoon stranded atop a hydro pole in Ontario was rescued by utility company workers after about two days.
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Rattlesnake found in back seat of Arizona woman's car
March 5 (UPI) -- An Arizona woman said it was a lucky thing she was parked and not in motion when she discovered there was a rattlesnake in the back seat of her car.
Animal rescuers discover dog in dangerous ditch actually was a statue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal rescuers discover dog in dangerous ditch actually was a statue
March 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers rushed to a park in England on a report of a dog stuck in a ditch, but they arrived to find the supposed mud-covered canine was a realistic statue.
1,273 people don dino costumes at Legoland California for world record attempt
Odd News // 1 day ago
1,273 people don dino costumes at Legoland California for world record attempt
March 4 (UPI) -- Legoland California attempted a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,273 people in dinosaur costumes for a dance party of prehistoric proportions.
Vermont man finds library book due in 1962 but can't return it
Odd News // 1 day ago
Vermont man finds library book due in 1962 but can't return it
March 4 (UPI) -- A Vermont man said a library book he found that's more than 60 years overdue can't be returned because the college to which it belongs about to close.
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
March 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he learned a lesson about keeping his truck tidy when a recent clean-out resulted in his finding a $30,000 Mega Millions ticket among the trash.
World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain
March 4 (UPI) -- The oldest living person, Maria Branyas Morera, is celebrating her 117th birthday Monday in Spain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain
World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
Wisconsin man's lifetime Big Mac consumption hits 34,128
Wisconsin man's lifetime Big Mac consumption hits 34,128
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement