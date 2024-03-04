Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 4, 2024 / 4:53 PM

Vermont man finds library book due in 1962 but can't return it

By Ben Hooper
Vermont man Gary Dufour discovered a book that had belonged to his great aunt was 62 years overdue from the College of St. Rose library in Albany, N.Y. Photo by lil_foot_/Pixabay.com
Vermont man Gary Dufour discovered a book that had belonged to his great aunt was 62 years overdue from the College of St. Rose library in Albany, N.Y. Photo by lil_foot_/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 4 (UPI) -- A Vermont man said a library book he found that's more than 60 years overdue can't be returned because the college to which it belongs about to close.

Gary Dufour said the poetry book, Love Songs by Sara Teasdale, was found among the possessions of his great aunt Madeline at the former family home in Lake George, N.Y.

Advertisement

Defour said he discovered the book had been checked out from the College of St. Rose library in Albany, N.Y., in 1962. He said he does not know how his great aunt came to possess the book, as she had attended the school in the 1920s and the card in the book bore the name of another borrower.

Defour said he considered returning the book to the library, but learned the College of St. Rose is closing permanently in June.

He said he would like to find a new home for the book, as well as Madeline's textbooks from her time at St. Rose.

Another book of poetry, titled Heart Throbs: The Old Scrap Book, was recently returned to The Licking County Library in Newark, Ohio, after being due back 93 years earlier.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Animal rescuers discover dog in dangerous ditch actually was a statue
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Animal rescuers discover dog in dangerous ditch actually was a statue
March 4 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers rushed to a park in England on a report of a dog stuck in a ditch, but they arrived to find the supposed mud-covered canine was a realistic statue.
1,273 people don dino costumes at Legoland California for world record attempt
Odd News // 1 hour ago
1,273 people don dino costumes at Legoland California for world record attempt
March 4 (UPI) -- Legoland California attempted a Guinness World Record by gathering 1,273 people in dinosaur costumes for a dance party of prehistoric proportions.
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man cleaning out his truck finds months-old Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000
March 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said he learned a lesson about keeping his truck tidy when a recent clean-out resulted in his finding a $30,000 Mega Millions ticket among the trash.
World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain
Odd News // 1 hour ago
World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain
March 4 (UPI) -- The oldest living person, Maria Branyas Morera, is celebrating her 117th birthday Monday in Spain.
Wisconsin man's lifetime Big Mac consumption hits 34,128
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wisconsin man's lifetime Big Mac consumption hits 34,128
March 4 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin man who holds the Guinness World Records title for the most McDonald's Big Macs eaten in a lifetime extended his record by eating more than 700 of the burgers in 2023.
Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
March 4 (UPI) -- A University of Cambridge academic who was trapped in the bathroom of a medieval tower for seven hours said she took inspiration from MacGyver to make her escape.
Escaped police horses stop traffic on Cleveland highway
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Escaped police horses stop traffic on Cleveland highway
March 4 (UPI) -- A pair of police horses escaped from their stables in Cleveland and went for a run down the middle of a highway.
Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
Odd News // 3 days ago
Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
March 1 (UPI) -- A Welshman showed his love for his favorite animal by getting a record-breaking 69 different tattoos of rabbits on his body.
Michigan man wins $110,000 lottery prize for the second time in 6 months
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man wins $110,000 lottery prize for the second time in 6 months
March 1 (UPI) -- A Michigan man claimed a $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play lottery jackpot for the second time within six months.
Loose pig lights up social media in two North Carolina towns
Odd News // 3 days ago
Loose pig lights up social media in two North Carolina towns
March 1 (UPI) -- An escaped pig became an unlikely Internet celebrity when residents of two North Carolina towns spotted them wandering through their yards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Wisconsin man's lifetime Big Mac consumption hits 34,128
Wisconsin man's lifetime Big Mac consumption hits 34,128
Leap Year glitch shuts down gas pumps across New Zealand
Leap Year glitch shuts down gas pumps across New Zealand
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement