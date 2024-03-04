Vermont man finds library book due in 1962 but can't return it

Vermont man Gary Dufour discovered a book that had belonged to his great aunt was 62 years overdue from the College of St. Rose library in Albany, N.Y. Photo by lil_foot_/Pixabay.com

March 4 (UPI) -- A Vermont man said a library book he found that's more than 60 years overdue can't be returned because the college to which it belongs about to close. Gary Dufour said the poetry book, Love Songs by Sara Teasdale, was found among the possessions of his great aunt Madeline at the former family home in Lake George, N.Y.

Defour said he discovered the book had been checked out from the College of St. Rose library in Albany, N.Y., in 1962. He said he does not know how his great aunt came to possess the book, as she had attended the school in the 1920s and the card in the book bore the name of another borrower.

Defour said he considered returning the book to the library, but learned the College of St. Rose is closing permanently in June.

He said he would like to find a new home for the book, as well as Madeline's textbooks from her time at St. Rose.

Another book of poetry, titled Heart Throbs: The Old Scrap Book, was recently returned to The Licking County Library in Newark, Ohio, after being due back 93 years earlier.

