Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
March 4, 2024 / 1:27 PM

Wisconsin man's lifetime Big Mac consumption hits 34,128

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

March 4 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin man who holds the Guinness World Records title for the most McDonald's Big Macs eaten in a lifetime extended his record by eating more than 700 of the burgers in 2023.

Guinness World Records said Fond du Lac resident Donald Gorske, 70, ate 728 Big Mac burgers over the course of 2023, bringing his lifetime total to 34,128.

Advertisement

Gorske, who has saved the receipt and package from every Big Mac he has eaten, first tried McDonald's signature burger on May 17, 1972.

"In that moment, I said: 'I'm going to probably eat these for the rest of my life.' I threw the cartons in the back seat and started counting them from day one," the fast food fan told GWR.

Gorske, who has held the record since 1999, said his eating habits have changed over time -- he used to eat up to nine of the sandwiches a day, but these days he usually stops at two.

"People who have watched me eating a Big Mac often comment that I look like I'm eating one for the very first time," he said.

Gorske isn't opposed to trying new things -- he once ate a Burger King Whopper in 1984, but decided it just didn't hit the same spot.

Advertisement

"When I like something, I stick with it all the time," he said.

Gorske said he hasn't suffered any ill health effects from his unusual diet, and he maintains his physique by abstaining from French fries.

"Many people thought I'd be dead by now but instead I've been a record holder for my 24th year -- one of Guinness World Records' longer-running record holders, so that's pretty cool to me," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
Odd News // 17 minutes ago
Cambridge academic uses cotton swab, eyeliner to escape locked bathroom
March 4 (UPI) -- A University of Cambridge academic who was trapped in the bathroom of a medieval tower for seven hours said she took inspiration from MacGyver to make her escape.
Escaped police horses stop traffic on Cleveland highway
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped police horses stop traffic on Cleveland highway
March 4 (UPI) -- A pair of police horses escaped from their stables in Cleveland and went for a run down the middle of a highway.
Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
Odd News // 2 days ago
Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
March 1 (UPI) -- A Welshman showed his love for his favorite animal by getting a record-breaking 69 different tattoos of rabbits on his body.
Michigan man wins $110,000 lottery prize for the second time in 6 months
Odd News // 2 days ago
Michigan man wins $110,000 lottery prize for the second time in 6 months
March 1 (UPI) -- A Michigan man claimed a $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play lottery jackpot for the second time within six months.
Loose pig lights up social media in two North Carolina towns
Odd News // 2 days ago
Loose pig lights up social media in two North Carolina towns
March 1 (UPI) -- An escaped pig became an unlikely Internet celebrity when residents of two North Carolina towns spotted them wandering through their yards.
Leap Year glitch shuts down gas pumps across New Zealand
Odd News // 3 days ago
Leap Year glitch shuts down gas pumps across New Zealand
March 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of unattended gas pumps across New Zealand were out of service for several hours due to a Leap Year-related software issue.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car in S.C.
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of car in S.C.
March 1 (UPI) -- Firefighters in South Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten trapped in the engine compartment of a car.
Cat rescued from junkyard car moments before crushing
Odd News // 3 days ago
Cat rescued from junkyard car moments before crushing
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A runaway cat taking shelter in a car at a North Carolina junkyard was rescued from the vehicle just moments before it was crushed.
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Odd News // 3 days ago
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A popular pair of bald eagles in Southern California are preparing for the hatching of their three eggs, and bird fans are being invited to watch live online.
Birthday scratch-off earns Illinois woman $1 million
Odd News // 3 days ago
Birthday scratch-off earns Illinois woman $1 million
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- An Illinois woman who used her favorite color to select a scratch-off lottery ticket on her birthday scored a $1 million prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
Welsh man breaks world record with 69 rabbit tattoos
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Live stream cameras set up to capture hatching of bald eagle eggs
Leap Year glitch shuts down gas pumps across New Zealand
Leap Year glitch shuts down gas pumps across New Zealand
Washington road sign hacked to warn of 'Angry Raccoons Ahead'
Washington road sign hacked to warn of 'Angry Raccoons Ahead'
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Delta flight rerouted after maggots fall on passenger
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement