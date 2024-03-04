Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 4 (UPI) -- The Wisconsin man who holds the Guinness World Records title for the most McDonald's Big Macs eaten in a lifetime extended his record by eating more than 700 of the burgers in 2023.

Guinness World Records said Fond du Lac resident Donald Gorske, 70, ate 728 Big Mac burgers over the course of 2023, bringing his lifetime total to 34,128.

Gorske, who has saved the receipt and package from every Big Mac he has eaten, first tried McDonald's signature burger on May 17, 1972.

"In that moment, I said: 'I'm going to probably eat these for the rest of my life.' I threw the cartons in the back seat and started counting them from day one," the fast food fan told GWR.

Gorske, who has held the record since 1999, said his eating habits have changed over time -- he used to eat up to nine of the sandwiches a day, but these days he usually stops at two.

"People who have watched me eating a Big Mac often comment that I look like I'm eating one for the very first time," he said.

Gorske isn't opposed to trying new things -- he once ate a Burger King Whopper in 1984, but decided it just didn't hit the same spot.

"When I like something, I stick with it all the time," he said.

Gorske said he hasn't suffered any ill health effects from his unusual diet, and he maintains his physique by abstaining from French fries.

"Many people thought I'd be dead by now but instead I've been a record holder for my 24th year -- one of Guinness World Records' longer-running record holders, so that's pretty cool to me," he said.