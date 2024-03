Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

March 4 (UPI) -- A pair of police horses escaped from their stables in Cleveland and went for a run down the middle of a highway.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the horses escaped from the CPD Mounted Unit stables and made their way to Interstate 90 in the city's downtown.

The horses were rounded up by police and safely returned to their stables.

The Ohio Department of Transportation posted a video to social media showing the horses holding up traffic while trotting in the wrong direction on the interstate.

"Some real horsepower on I-90 in downtown Cleveland today. Any injuries? Neigh," the post quipped.