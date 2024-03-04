World's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday in Spain

Maria Branyas Morera, the world's oldest living person, celebrated her 117th birthday on Monday. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe March 4 (UPI) -- The oldest living person, Maria Branyas Morera, is celebrating her 117th birthday Monday in Spain. Morera, who was born March 4, 1907, in San Francisco, has lived in Catalonia, Spain, since she was 8 years old and has been residing at the same nursing home for the past 23 years. Advertisement

Morera was named the oldest living person by Guinness World Records in January 2023, following the death of French woman Lucile Randon at the age of 118.

"She is very grateful for all the congratulations received and the interest that so many people have shown in her state of health," Eva Carrera Boix, the director of Morera's nursing home, told Guinness World Records.

"She is happy to be able to celebrate this special day intimately with her family and colleagues and wishes everyone a happy Monday," Boix said.

Morera remains active at her nursing home, and maintains a social media presence on X with help from her 80-year-old daughter.

"Good morning, world. Today I turn 117 years old. I've come this far," she wrote Monday.

Morera is currently the 12th oldest verified person in history, and would rise to the No. 5 spot if she makes it to her 118th birthday.

Advertisement