Michigan man wins $110,000 lottery prize for the second time in 6 months

A Michigan man won a $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play jackpot after previously winning the same amount from the same lottery drawing in August 2023. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

March 1 (UPI) -- A Michigan man claimed a $110,000 Fantasy 5 Double Play lottery jackpot for the second time within six months. The 59-year-old Wayne County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought a ticket for the Feb. 11 Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing at the BP gas station on West 9 Mile Road in Southfield.

The man, who previously won a $110,000 prize from the Aug. 31, 2023, Fantasy 5 Double Play drawing, selected the numbers 02-06-11-20-23 for his ticket.

"After winning $110,000 back in August, I switched up my Fantasy 5 numbers," the player said. "I took my tickets to the store to check and replay them. The clerk scanned the tickets and handed me one back and said: 'I think you won big!' I thought: 'There is no way, I can't be that lucky.' I looked up the winning numbers, and sure enough, I had won again! I couldn't believe it. Winning is such a blessing!"

The winner said he is still deciding how to spend his second $110,000 prize.

"The first time I won I was able to pay off all my debt, now I get to have some fun! I don't have any special plans for the money yet, I plan to sit back and just look at it in my bank account for a while," he said.