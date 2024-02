The Mega Millions jackpot hit $607 million after no one won the drawing on Tuesday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot reached $607 million on Wednesday after no one matched the winning numbers in Tuesday's game, officials said. The jackpot, with a cash payout of $286.9 million, marks just the eighth time in the lottery game's history that the prize has surpassed $600 million. Advertisement

No one has won the top prize in Mega Millions since Dec. 8, with two California tickets, both sold in Encino, capturing a prize worth $394 million.

The jackpot hit the rare mark after no tickets matched the pulled white ball numbers 6, 18, 26, 27 and 49 and the gold Mega Ball 4.

"In this current jackpot run, there have been more than 15 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 to $4 million," the lottery said.

Mega Millions produced two jackpots that soared over $1 billion in 2023 -- $1.602 billion on Aug. 8 and $1.348 billion, won on Jan. 13.

America's other lottery game, Powerball, saw its grand jackpot nipping at the heels of Mega Millions at $412 million with a cash payout of $195.5 million. Powerball's next drawing is on Wednesday.

There has not been a winner in the Powerball jackpots since Jan. 2 when a single ticket in Michigan captured the $842.4 million jackpot, the fifth largest Powerball jackpot in history.