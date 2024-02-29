Trending
Odd News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 4:27 PM

Birthday scratch-off earns Illinois woman $1 million

By Ben Hooper
An Illinois woman bought a scratch-off lottery ticket on her birthday and won a $1 million prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
An Illinois woman bought a scratch-off lottery ticket on her birthday and won a $1 million prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- An Illinois woman who used her favorite color to select a scratch-off lottery ticket on her birthday scored a $1 million prize.

The woman told Illinois Lottery officials she stopped at the BP station on South Harlem Avenue in Palos Heights on her birthday to buy some gas, and while inside the store she noticed the $25 Diamond Crossword 10X ticket was purple, her favorite color.

She decided to buy one of the tickets as a birthday gift to herself.

"When I scratched the ticket in my car, I kept seeing wins that were getting bigger and bigger," the player recalled. "As I got to the end, I realized it was worth $1 million and I couldn't believe it. I went back into the gas station to double check -- and it was real. I instantly started crying and my legs felt like noodles -- I didn't think I would be able to drive home!"

She described her prize as life-changing.

"My husband and I work hard to provide for our family, and we want to be able to give our kids all the opportunities the world has to offer. This win will make a difference in our lives, and in theirs. Never in a million years did I think my life would change in an instant like this," she said.

