Birthday scratch-off earns Illinois woman $1 million

She decided to buy one of the tickets as a birthday gift to herself.
"When I scratched the ticket in my car, I kept seeing wins that were getting bigger and bigger," the player recalled. "As I got to the end, I realized it was worth $1 million and I couldn't believe it. I went back into the gas station to double check -- and it was real. I instantly started crying and my legs felt like noodles -- I didn't think I would be able to drive home!"
She described her prize as life-changing.
"My husband and I work hard to provide for our family, and we want to be able to give our kids all the opportunities the world has to offer. This win will make a difference in our lives, and in theirs. Never in a million years did I think my life would change in an instant like this," she said.