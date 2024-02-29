Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 1:44 PM

Washington road sign hacked to warn of 'Angry Raccoons Ahead'

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- The owner of an electronic road sign in Washington said a message warning drivers about "Angry Raccoons Ahead" was the work of pranksters.

The sign at the side of Spokane's Northwest Boulevard, near Audubon Park, displayed the perplexing message during the Wednesday morning commute, and city Public Works Department officials said they had no information on the sign -- or of any angry raccoon activity in the area.

Advertisement

Mike Beggs, co-owner of Spokane Traffic Control, which was contracted by Public Works to provide the sign for a construction project, said the sign was hacked by unknown pranksters.

Beggs said someone twisted the lock on the back of the sign open and was able to access its controls to change the displayed message.

"That's the first time that's happened that I can remember," Beggs told the Spokesman-Review newspaper "Somebody had to know what they're doing."

Beggs said he was relieved the message was something inoffensively humorous.

"We are fortunate that it wasn't rated R," he said.

Workers at the nearby Little Garden Cafe said multiple customers had mentioned the sign. They said Audubon Park is infamous for its squirrel population, but they were not aware of any reports of raccoon-related incidents.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lost cat reunited with owner after five years
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Lost cat reunited with owner after five years
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her South Carolina home was reunited with her owner five years later thanks to the feline's microchip.
Oklahoma great-grandmother celebrates her 25th birthday
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma great-grandmother celebrates her 25th birthday
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old Oklahoma woman is celebrating her 25th birthday Thursday after being born on Leap Day in 1924.
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto Zoo announced a white rhino calf born in late December finally has an official name: Kifaru.
Alligator found 'sunbathing' on Florida resident's dock
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Alligator found 'sunbathing' on Florida resident's dock
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Naples, Fla., said they were called to a resident's home to chase off an unusual trespasser: a sunbathing alligator.
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Odd News // 22 hours ago
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Visitors to Yosemite National Park in California were treated to a rare phenomenon when the reflection of the sun on the falling water created what's known as a "firefall."
Oregon man finds out about $8.4M lottery win a month after drawing
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Oregon man finds out about $8.4M lottery win a month after drawing
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Oregon man learned his lesson about checking his lottery tickets after he discovered he had won $8.4 million a month after the drawing.
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile catcher responded to a Queensland home where a resident found a venomous snake slithering across the clothes hanging in a closet.
'James Bond' message in a bottle from 1966 found in Jersey castle
Odd News // 1 day ago
'James Bond' message in a bottle from 1966 found in Jersey castle
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A restoration project at a Jersey castle led to a surprising discovery inside a fireplace: a "James Bond" message in a bottle dating from 1966.
Nearly 200 escaped goats wander Texas neighborhoods
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nearly 200 escaped goats wander Texas neighborhoods
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 goats brought to a Texas park to clear unwanted plants escaped from their fence and went wandering through nearby neighborhoods in Arlington.
Tank malfunction drenches brewery employee with beer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tank malfunction drenches brewery employee with beer
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Minnesota brewery shared video of the moment a brewing tank malfunction caused a brewer to be blasted with beer and thrown across a room.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement