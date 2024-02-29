Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 29, 2024 / 12:09 PM

Lost cat reunited with owner after five years

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A cat who went missing from her South Carolina home was reunited with her owner five years later thanks to the feline's microchip.

The Charleston Animal Society said the cat, named Feya, was brought in by a member of the public who found her wandering loose on Johns Island.

Advertisement

Feya's microchip identified her owner as Alexandra Struthers, but the phone number associated with the chip no longer belonged to the cat's owner.

The CAS was able to contact Struthers through her sister, and she arrived at the shelter to be reunited with Feya.

Struthers explained Feya had gone missing five years earlier from her home in Ladson, about 15 miles from Johns Island.

"Feya was in rough shape; underweight with injured paws and thinning fur, but Alexandra was overwhelmed to see that Feya recognized her, purring as Alexandra said hello after five years," the animal society said on social media.

Advertisement

Feya is settling back in at home and Struthers said she is slowly being introduced to her canine and feline siblings.

The CAS said Feya's reunion should serve as a reminder to have pets microchipped and to ensure contact information is kept up to date.

"She's a miracle cat," Struthers said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Oklahoma great-grandmother celebrates her 25th birthday
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Oklahoma great-grandmother celebrates her 25th birthday
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A 100-year-old Oklahoma woman is celebrating her 25th birthday Thursday after being born on Leap Day in 1924.
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Toronto Zoo's baby white rhino gets a name: Kifaru
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Toronto Zoo announced a white rhino calf born in late December finally has an official name: Kifaru.
Alligator found 'sunbathing' on Florida resident's dock
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Alligator found 'sunbathing' on Florida resident's dock
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Naples, Fla., said they were called to a resident's home to chase off an unusual trespasser: a sunbathing alligator.
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Odd News // 20 hours ago
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Visitors to Yosemite National Park in California were treated to a rare phenomenon when the reflection of the sun on the falling water created what's known as a "firefall."
Oregon man finds out about $8.4M lottery win a month after drawing
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Oregon man finds out about $8.4M lottery win a month after drawing
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Oregon man learned his lesson about checking his lottery tickets after he discovered he had won $8.4 million a month after the drawing.
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile catcher responded to a Queensland home where a resident found a venomous snake slithering across the clothes hanging in a closet.
'James Bond' message in a bottle from 1966 found in Jersey castle
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'James Bond' message in a bottle from 1966 found in Jersey castle
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A restoration project at a Jersey castle led to a surprising discovery inside a fireplace: a "James Bond" message in a bottle dating from 1966.
Nearly 200 escaped goats wander Texas neighborhoods
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nearly 200 escaped goats wander Texas neighborhoods
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 goats brought to a Texas park to clear unwanted plants escaped from their fence and went wandering through nearby neighborhoods in Arlington.
Tank malfunction drenches brewery employee with beer
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tank malfunction drenches brewery employee with beer
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A Minnesota brewery shared video of the moment a brewing tank malfunction caused a brewer to be blasted with beer and thrown across a room.
Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in North Carolina are reminding residents to be bear aware after a large bruin was caught on camera squeezing out from home's small vent opening.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Big bear emerges from small vent hole in North Carolina
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
Phone call from store clerk alerts man to $4.3M lottery win
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
California waterfall becomes 'firefall' in rare phenomenon
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
Highly venomous snake found among hanging clothes in child's closet
'James Bond' message in a bottle from 1966 found in Jersey castle
'James Bond' message in a bottle from 1966 found in Jersey castle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement