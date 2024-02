A dog pulled away from its owner in Guangdong, China, and ran into a store where its owner was forced to pay for a scratch-off lottery ticket the canine had grabbed in its mouth. The ticket turned out to be a $139 winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A Chinese woman's golden retriever pulled away from her during a shopping trip and grabbed a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a $139 winner. The woman, identified by the surname Lin, said she was out shopping in Guangdong when her dog pulled out of its leash and ran into a nearby store. Advertisement

Lin pursued her pet and was told she would have to pay for a scratch-off ticket the canine had grabbed in its mouth, leaving tooth marks.

The pet owner said the embarrassing incident turned out to be profitable when the ticket revealed a prize worth $139.

Lin took her dog back to the store the next day and the canine selected another winner, this time worth just over $4.

The pet owner said she spent some of the prize money on treats and canned food for the lucky dog.