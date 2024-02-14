Trending
Man wins $1M lottery jackpot three days after breakup

By Ben Hooper
An Illinois man won a $1 million lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket three days after breaking up with his girlfriend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
An Illinois man won a $1 million lottery jackpot from a scratch-off ticket three days after breaking up with his girlfriend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- An Illinois man's Valentine's Day was saved when he scored a $1 million lottery jackpot just three days after breaking up with his girlfriend.

The Chicago-area man told Illinois Lottery officials he was headed for a disappointing Valentine's Day after his break-up, but his mood shifted after buying a Monopoly 50X scratch-off ticket from the Walmart store on North Avenue in Northlake.

"After I scratched the winning ticket, I completely panicked," the winner said. "I immediately felt my life change. I almost didn't go to work!"

He said the ticket represented a reversal of fortune in more ways than one.

"I've been going crazy keeping this million dollar secret," the winner said. "I don't have a special someone to share my big news with because my girlfriend and I broke up three days before I bought the winning ticket. You can say I haven't had much luck in the love department but that's alright, because now I really hit the jackpot!"

