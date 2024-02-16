Forgotten lottery ticket from last year earns man a new truck

Lucas Swarthout said a scratch-off lottery ticket was forgotten in his glove box for months before he discovered he had won a Ford F-150 truck. Photo courtesy of the Nebraska Lottery

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man cleaning out the glove compartment in his vehicle found a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought last year that ended up winning him a new truck. Lucas Swarthout of North Platte told Nebraska Lottery officials he bought the Truck$ & Buck$ scratch-off ticket from the Kwik Stop on South Jeffers Street in North Platte in the early autumn and put it in his glove box for later.

Swarthout said he forgot about the ticket until earlier this month.

"I was cleaning out my glove box," Swarthout said. "I was looking for a VIN number on my other vehicle and found the ticket in there unscratched."

Swarthout scratched the ticket off and discovered he had won the top prize: a 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4x4 Crew Cab Flex Fuel truck.

He said he wasn't sure if he was going to keep the prize truck until he learned that the lottery takes care of the taxes and registration fees for the vehicle.

"That just makes it better," he said. "When you find out there's no financial strings attached to it."

