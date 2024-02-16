Trending
Feb. 16, 2024

Woman finds her own long-lost wallet washed up on the beach

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A woman walking with her dogs on a British Columbia beach made a surprising discovery among the trash that washed up with the tide -- her own long-lost wallet.

Marcie Callawaert said she and her dogs were on the beach of the remote island where she and her husband live near Tofino when she spotted something familiar in the sand.

"I knew right away," Callawaert told CHEK News. "It stopped me right in my tracks."

Callawaert, who chronicled her discovery on TikTok, said she had dropped the wallet into the water while boarding a boat in June 2023.

"Where we live, we don't have a dock and we have to canoe to our anchor buoy where the boat is," she told the Westerly News. "I had my wallet in an unzipped pocket of my backpack, I had forgotten to zip it. When I went to hop into the boat from the canoe, I heard a splash but I just assumed it was the way the water was splashing and I didn't think anything of it."

Callawaert said she had a diver search for the wallet shortly after it was lost, but they had no luck.

She said the wallet, cash, cards and ID are still in remarkably good condition after showing up on the beach.

"The only damage is that the zipper was corroded," she said.

