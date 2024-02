Rupert Grint, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson arrive for the premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2" in New York on July 11, 2011. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Armed police stormed a hotel in England on a report of a man armed with a "large knife," but left after discovering the reported weapon was a Harry Potter wand. Blaby Police said in a Facebook post that "a number of firearms officers" responded to a hotel in Enderby, Leicestershire, on a report of a man holding "a large knife" near the elevators. Advertisement

The officers located the man and "quickly established that it was a Harry Potter fan with a wand."

"Thankfully no harm was caused to any resident & there was no sign of [Voldemort]," the post said.