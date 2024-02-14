Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A wombat residing at a Japanese zoo was named the oldest member of his species on record at the age of at least 34.

Guinness World Records said Wain, a wombat living at Satsukiyama Zoo in Ikeda, was rescued from his mother's pouch after she was hit by a car in November 1989, making him at least 34 years and 100 days old, and possibly as old as 35 if estimates placing his birth date in January 1989 are correct.

The previous record-holder for oldest wombat in captivity ever was named Patrick and was at least 30 years and 200 days old when he died at Australia's Ballarat Wildlife Park in 2017.

Wombats average a lifespan of 5-15 years in the wild, and wombats in captivity have been known to live into their 20s.

Kozo Sejima, the director of Satsukiyama Zoo, told GWR that Wain is "a miraculous wombat" and his long lifespan can be attributed to a low-stress lifestyle.

"He sleeps when he wants to sleep and eats when he wants to eat," Sejima said.