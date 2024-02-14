Trending
Odd News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 12:10 PM

More than 35 cows escape when cattle truck crashes in S.C.

By Ben Hooper
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in South Carolina was closed for 10 hours when a truck overturned, caught fire and released more than 35 wandering cows.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the truck ran off Interstate 95 in Colleton County and overturned between Exit 53 and Exit 57.

Colleton County Fire Rescue said the cab and chassis of the truck caught fire, with the rear of the truck hanging over a bridge at mile marker 55 and another part of the truck was submerged in the river.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A car was disabled when it struck debris, but the driver was not injured.

The interstate was closed in both directions as crews worked to clean up debris and round up nearby cows.

"Sheriff's deputies, local ranchers, DNR Officers, Fire-Rescue and Animal Services spent most of the afternoon chasing down rogue cows that had made it into neighborhoods near the interstate," CCFR said in a news release.

"Fire-Rescue and deputies used drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras to search the swampy areas near the accident and neighboring woods," the release said.

Photos shared by officials show cowboys on horseback rounding up and lassoing loose cattle.

The roadway was reopened after about 10 hours.

