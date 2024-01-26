N.C. woman wins $265,152 lottery prize using her grandkids' ages

|Advertisement
"I always play my grandchildren's ages," Honeycutt said. "I play them every night."
Honeycutt bought a $1 ticket for the Jan. 14 drawing at the Food Lion store on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. Her ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing.
"Three previous times I matched four of the five balls on Cash 5," she said.
Honeycutt said she was stunned when she saw the results the morning after the drawing.
"It took a while for it to sink in," she said. "It was a shock."
The winner said her prize money will go toward making some home repairs.