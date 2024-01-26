N.C. woman wins $265,152 lottery prize using her grandkids' ages

Glenda Honeycutt won $265,152 from a Cash 5 drawing by playing her grandchildren's ages. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina grandmother scored a $265,152 lottery jackpot by using her grandchildren's ages in a Cash 5 drawing. Glenda Honeycutt of Monroe told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she always uses the same strategy for playing Cash 5. Advertisement

"I always play my grandchildren's ages," Honeycutt said. "I play them every night."

Honeycutt bought a $1 ticket for the Jan. 14 drawing at the Food Lion store on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. Her ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing.

"Three previous times I matched four of the five balls on Cash 5," she said.

Honeycutt said she was stunned when she saw the results the morning after the drawing.

"It took a while for it to sink in," she said. "It was a shock."

The winner said her prize money will go toward making some home repairs.