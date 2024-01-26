Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 4:56 PM

N.C. woman wins $265,152 lottery prize using her grandkids' ages

By Ben Hooper
Glenda Honeycutt won $265,152 from a Cash 5 drawing by playing her grandchildren's ages. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Glenda Honeycutt won $265,152 from a Cash 5 drawing by playing her grandchildren's ages. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina grandmother scored a $265,152 lottery jackpot by using her grandchildren's ages in a Cash 5 drawing.

Glenda Honeycutt of Monroe told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she always uses the same strategy for playing Cash 5.

Advertisement

"I always play my grandchildren's ages," Honeycutt said. "I play them every night."

Honeycutt bought a $1 ticket for the Jan. 14 drawing at the Food Lion store on West Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. Her ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing.

"Three previous times I matched four of the five balls on Cash 5," she said.

Honeycutt said she was stunned when she saw the results the morning after the drawing.

"It took a while for it to sink in," she said. "It was a shock."

The winner said her prize money will go toward making some home repairs.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Swiftie identifies 34 Taylor Swift songs in 1 minute to break world record
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Swiftie identifies 34 Taylor Swift songs in 1 minute to break world record
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A dedicated Swiftie from Pakistan broke a Guinness World Record by correctly identifying 34 Taylor Swift songs from their lyrics in one minute.
Runaway parrot reunites with owner, canine best friend
Odd News // 40 minutes ago
Runaway parrot reunites with owner, canine best friend
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A singing parrot found wandering loose on the streets of England has been reunited with his owner -- and his canine best friend.
Elephant family work together to save baby stuck in mud
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Elephant family work together to save baby stuck in mud
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A baby elephant at Addo Elephant National Park in South Africa found itself stuck in a muddy puddle and had no way out until its family came to its rescue and saved it.
British Columbia's rejected vanity plates include 'TURD,' 'BOINK'
Odd News // 4 hours ago
British Columbia's rejected vanity plates include 'TURD,' 'BOINK'
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Officials in British Columbia revealed their list of personalized license plate applications that were rejected for reasons including abusive or sexually suggestive language.
Kentucky convenience store bathrooms transform into disco clubs
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Kentucky convenience store bathrooms transform into disco clubs
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A chain of Kentucky convenience stores are attracting visitors and going viral online for an unusual feature: a button that turns the bathroom into a disco dance party.
Czech man's collection of Lego sets is the largest in the world
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Czech man's collection of Lego sets is the largest in the world
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Czech Republic man who earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Lego sets turned his love into a museum with four locations.
'Inappropriate' emergency calls include lost dentures, hand stuck in mailbox
Odd News // 6 hours ago
'Inappropriate' emergency calls include lost dentures, hand stuck in mailbox
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Welsh Ambulance Service released details of some of the most "inappropriate" calls to the emergency 999 number, including members of the public who ate too much kebob and lost their dentures.
Massachusetts firefighters rescue dog from frozen river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Massachusetts firefighters rescue dog from frozen river
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice covering a frozen river and was hanging on by his front paws.
Bouncy castle in Pakistan officially dubbed the largest in the world
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bouncy castle in Pakistan officially dubbed the largest in the world
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A bouncy tourist attraction in Pakistan has been named the world's largest inflatable castle by Guinness World Records.
Baby born in McDonald's parking lot in Wisconsin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Baby born in McDonald's parking lot in Wisconsin
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A baby impatient to meet the world was born in the parking lot of a Wisconsin McDonald's when his parents weren't able to get to the hospital in time.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flight delayed by penguin on the runway at New Zealand airport
Flight delayed by penguin on the runway at New Zealand airport
City's missing statue turns up after nearly 30 years in local yard
City's missing statue turns up after nearly 30 years in local yard
Baby born in McDonald's parking lot in Wisconsin
Baby born in McDonald's parking lot in Wisconsin
Profanity-spewing parrots given a second chance at British zoo
Profanity-spewing parrots given a second chance at British zoo
Bouncy castle in Pakistan officially dubbed the largest in the world
Bouncy castle in Pakistan officially dubbed the largest in the world
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement