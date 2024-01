Alvin Van Zee won his second $100,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery in under a year. Photo courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Iowa man visited state lottery headquarters to collect a $100,000 prize for the second time in under a year. The Iowa Lottery said Alvin "Al" Van Zee won the $100,000 from a $10 Bonus Multiplier scratch-off ticket he bought from the Git N Go store on Oskaloosa Street in Pella. Advertisement

Van Zee previously visited Iowa Lottery headquarters on March 1 of last year to collect a $100,000 prize from a Triple Tripler scratch-off ticket.

Both of Van Zee's winning tickets were purchased from the same store.