Virginia woman Theresa Baldwin won a $500,000 lottery prize by choosing a scratch-off ticket at random. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who chose a scratch-off lottery ticket from a vending machine at random won a $500,000 prize. Theresa Baldwin of Pamplin told Virginia Lottery officials she isn't picky when it comes to buying lottery tickets.

"I don't normally pay attention to it," Baldwin said. "I just kind of push a button and just go with it."

Baldwin used this technique when she visited the Murphy USA on Oakville Road in Appomattox and ended up with a VIP Cash ticket.

The selection turned out to be a $500,000 winner.

"I just kind of sat there looking at it," she said. "I'm still trying to process it right now."

Baldwin said she doesn't yet have any plans for her winnings.

"It feels great," she said.