Jermone Testa was on a Caribbean cruise when he found out he had won $1 million from Virginia's New Year's Raffle. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia man had an extra unforgettable Caribbean cruise when he found out he had won a $1 million lottery jackpot. Jerome Testa of Orange told Virginia Lottery officials he was on a cruise ship when he went online and discovered he was one of five $1 million winners in Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle. Advertisement

"My wife screamed and fell off the bed," Testa recalled. "I still haven't wrapped my head around it yet!"

Testa, who bought his ticket at the Wawa store on Plank Road in Fredericksburg, had to wait for the end of his cruise so he could return to Virginia and collect his prize.

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to take care of his family.