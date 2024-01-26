Runaway parrot reunites with owner, canine best friend

A runaway parrot named Ernie was returned to his home and reunited with his best friend, a dog named Lottie. Photo courtesy of the RSPCA

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A singing parrot found wandering loose on the streets of England has been reunited with his owner -- and his canine best friend. The RSPCA said the cockatiel was found lost on a street in the Kearsley area of Bolton, near Manchester, sparking a search for his owner.

The group said the talkative bird, named Ernie, has now being reunited with owner Alison Roberts after she saw video of the bird singing at his foster family's home on Facebook.

Roberts said Ernie was happy to see her again, but not as happy as he was to reunite with the family dog, Lottie.

"As soon as he saw her, he reacted; I let him out of his cage and he was sitting on her back and riding around. It was like old times as we're used to him just following her around everywhere," Roberts said.

She said it was the close connection between the two animals that led to Ernie's outdoor adventure.

"On the night we lost him, Lottie was in the kitchen waiting to go out for a wee and I didn't see Ernie was on her back as the dog was underneath the table. I was calling for him in the nights in the days after in the hope he'd fly back in," she said.

