British Columbia's rejected vanity plates include 'TURD,' 'BOINK'

The plates rejected for being "abusive, obscene or derogatory" include "TURD," "SOMPIG," "STR8-WM" and multiple variations of "IDGAF."
Plates barred for being "sexually suggestive" or having "inappropriate connotations" include "BOINK," "HOGASM," "HUSTLR," "LZY BUT" and multiple plates ending with the numbers "69."
Other plates were rejected for involving "religion, politics, public figures, dignitaries and law enforcement officials," such as "PIGGIE," "HADES," "H3RMES," "ON GOD," "GUVNOR," "XRSIST," "UNDCVR," "POLICIA" and "YS 0FCR."