Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 2:04 PM

British Columbia's rejected vanity plates include 'TURD,' 'BOINK'

By Ben Hooper
Rejected vanity plates in British Columbia for 2023 include those with abusive, sexual or misleading connotations. Photo by hiseyj/Pixabay.com
Rejected vanity plates in British Columbia for 2023 include those with abusive, sexual or misleading connotations. Photo by hiseyj/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Officials in British Columbia revealed their list of personalized license plate applications that were rejected for reasons including abusive or sexually suggestive language.

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, which is responsible for issuing license plates, said about 9,500 vanity plate applications were received in 2023, and about 2,600 of those were rejected for various reasons.

Advertisement

The plates rejected for being "abusive, obscene or derogatory" include "TURD," "SOMPIG," "STR8-WM" and multiple variations of "IDGAF."

Plates barred for being "sexually suggestive" or having "inappropriate connotations" include "BOINK," "HOGASM," "HUSTLR," "LZY BUT" and multiple plates ending with the numbers "69."

Other plates were rejected for involving "religion, politics, public figures, dignitaries and law enforcement officials," such as "PIGGIE," "HADES," "H3RMES," "ON GOD," "GUVNOR," "XRSIST," "UNDCVR," "POLICIA" and "YS 0FCR."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kentucky convenience store bathrooms transform into disco clubs
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Kentucky convenience store bathrooms transform into disco clubs
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A chain of Kentucky convenience stores are attracting visitors and going viral online for an unusual feature: a button that turns the bathroom into a disco dance party.
Czech man's collection of Lego sets is the largest in the world
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Czech man's collection of Lego sets is the largest in the world
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Czech Republic man who earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Lego sets turned his love into a museum with four locations.
'Inappropriate' emergency calls include lost dentures, hand stuck in mailbox
Odd News // 3 hours ago
'Inappropriate' emergency calls include lost dentures, hand stuck in mailbox
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The Welsh Ambulance Service released details of some of the most "inappropriate" calls to the emergency 999 number, including members of the public who ate too much kebob and lost their dentures.
Massachusetts firefighters rescue dog from frozen river
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Massachusetts firefighters rescue dog from frozen river
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice covering a frozen river and was hanging on by his front paws.
Bouncy castle in Pakistan officially dubbed the largest in the world
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bouncy castle in Pakistan officially dubbed the largest in the world
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A bouncy tourist attraction in Pakistan has been named the world's largest inflatable castle by Guinness World Records.
Baby born in McDonald's parking lot in Wisconsin
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Baby born in McDonald's parking lot in Wisconsin
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A baby impatient to meet the world was born in the parking lot of a Wisconsin McDonald's when his parents weren't able to get to the hospital in time.
Iowa man wins his second $100,000 prize in under a year
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Iowa man wins his second $100,000 prize in under a year
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Iowa man visited state lottery headquarters to collect a $100,000 prize for the second time in under a year.
Bird making rare visit to Los Angeles gets tangled in fishing line
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bird making rare visit to Los Angeles gets tangled in fishing line
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Arctic bird making a rare visit to California ended up tangled in fishing line and was taken in by animal rescuers.
City's missing statue turns up after nearly 30 years in local yard
Odd News // 1 day ago
City's missing statue turns up after nearly 30 years in local yard
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A statue that went missing from Louisville, Ky., nearly 30 years ago has been returned to the city by a man who had it in his back yard.
California man collects 1,136 hotel keycards, earns world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
California man collects 1,136 hotel keycards, earns world record
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A California man who has been traveling frequently since the 1990s earned a Guinness World Record with his collection of 1,136 hotel keycards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

City's missing statue turns up after nearly 30 years in local yard
City's missing statue turns up after nearly 30 years in local yard
Flight delayed by penguin on the runway at New Zealand airport
Flight delayed by penguin on the runway at New Zealand airport
Profanity-spewing parrots given a second chance at British zoo
Profanity-spewing parrots given a second chance at British zoo
Record 932 manatees gather at Florida state park
Record 932 manatees gather at Florida state park
Baby born in McDonald's parking lot in Wisconsin
Baby born in McDonald's parking lot in Wisconsin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement