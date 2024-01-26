British Columbia's rejected vanity plates include 'TURD,' 'BOINK'

Rejected vanity plates in British Columbia for 2023 include those with abusive, sexual or misleading connotations. Photo by hiseyj/Pixabay.com

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Officials in British Columbia revealed their list of personalized license plate applications that were rejected for reasons including abusive or sexually suggestive language. The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia, which is responsible for issuing license plates, said about 9,500 vanity plate applications were received in 2023, and about 2,600 of those were rejected for various reasons.

The plates rejected for being "abusive, obscene or derogatory" include "TURD," "SOMPIG," "STR8-WM" and multiple variations of "IDGAF."

Plates barred for being "sexually suggestive" or having "inappropriate connotations" include "BOINK," "HOGASM," "HUSTLR," "LZY BUT" and multiple plates ending with the numbers "69."

Other plates were rejected for involving "religion, politics, public figures, dignitaries and law enforcement officials," such as "PIGGIE," "HADES," "H3RMES," "ON GOD," "GUVNOR," "XRSIST," "UNDCVR," "POLICIA" and "YS 0FCR."