Czech man's collection of Lego sets is the largest in the world

Miloš Křeček's collection of Lego sets earned him a Guinness World Records title. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 26 (UPI) -- A Czech Republic man who earned a Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Lego sets turned his love into a museum with four locations. Miloš Křeček, who received his first Lego set as a Christmas present when he was 5 years old, was verified by Guinness World Records as owning 6,005 different Lego sets. Advertisement

Křeček said his collection became too large to store at his home, leasing him to open the first Museum of Bricks location in Prague.

The museum now has three more branches in Kutná Hora, Poděbrady and Špindlerův Mlýn.

The collector said his favorite set is the Statue of Liberty, which he received on a sightseeing boat tour to the real Statue of Liberty in New York.

"I bought more than 90% of all Lego sets myself," Křeček told Guinness World Records, "but sometimes I will receive a set for my collection from my customers or acquaintances, which makes me very happy."