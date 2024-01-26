Czech man's collection of Lego sets is the largest in the world

|Advertisement
Křeček said his collection became too large to store at his home, leasing him to open the first Museum of Bricks location in Prague.
The museum now has three more branches in Kutná Hora, Poděbrady and Špindlerův Mlýn.
The collector said his favorite set is the Statue of Liberty, which he received on a sightseeing boat tour to the real Statue of Liberty in New York.
"I bought more than 90% of all Lego sets myself," Křeček told Guinness World Records, "but sometimes I will receive a set for my collection from my customers or acquaintances, which makes me very happy."