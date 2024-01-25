View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A bouncy tourist attraction in Pakistan has been named the world's largest inflatable castle by Guinness World Records. The record-keeping organization said Jumbo Jump in Karachi officially took the record for largest inflatable (bouncy) castle when it was measured at 15,295.51 square feet. Advertisement The attraction, unveiled in November, took the record from Dubai's JumpX, which earned the title in January 2023. Jumbo Jump, which aims to attract more tourists to Pakistan, has a maximum capacity of 200 people. It features a slide, climbing walls and various castle-themed decorations. Read More Iowa man wins his second $100,000 prize in under a year Bird making rare visit to Los Angeles gets tangled in fishing line City's missing statue turns up after nearly 30 years in local yard