Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A bouncy tourist attraction in Pakistan has been named the world's largest inflatable castle by Guinness World Records.

The record-keeping organization said Jumbo Jump in Karachi officially took the record for largest inflatable (bouncy) castle when it was measured at 15,295.51 square feet.

Advertisement

The attraction, unveiled in November, took the record from Dubai's JumpX, which earned the title in January 2023.

Jumbo Jump, which aims to attract more tourists to Pakistan, has a maximum capacity of 200 people. It features a slide, climbing walls and various castle-themed decorations.