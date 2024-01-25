Trending
Jan. 25, 2024 / 1:49 PM

Bird making rare visit to Los Angeles gets tangled in fishing line

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An Arctic bird making a rare visit to California ended up tangled in fishing line and was taken in by animal rescuers.

The nonprofit International Bird Rescue said in a news release that the yellow-billed loon, which is most commonly found in the Arctic Circle and is only very rarely spotted south of the Canadian border, was first spotted near the Cabrillo Beach Pier in Los Angeles.

Onlookers determined the bird was tangled in fishing line and alerted lifeguards, who notified marine rescue workers.

The fishing line was removed and the loon was taken to International Bird Rescue's Los Angeles Wildlife Center.

The nonprofit said the loon is eating on its own and recovering from injuries in a pool with a common loon that was also brought to the center after getting tangled in fishing line.

Yellow-billed Loons are listed as a near-threatened species, International Bird Rescue said.

