Jan. 25, 2024 / 4:55 PM

Massachusetts firefighters rescue dog from frozen river

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a dog that fell through the ice covering a frozen river and was hanging on by his front paws.

The Braintree Fire Department said the dog, named Rupert, went out onto the ice covering the Weymouth Fore River and fell though near the end of Edgehill Road.

Firefighters arrived to find Rupert hanging onto the ice by his front paws, but unable to climb out of the water.

Firefighters donned wetsuits and used a rope and a flotation device to reach Rupert and carry him back to shore to be reunited with his family.

