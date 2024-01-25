Trending
Jan. 25, 2024 / 4:32 PM

Baby born in McDonald's parking lot in Wisconsin

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A baby impatient to meet the world was born in the parking lot of a Wisconsin McDonald's when his parents weren't able to get to the hospital in time.

Analysia Beck, 25, said she initially thought her contractions were Braxton Hicks, or false labor, so she ignored them and tried to go to sleep, but moments later, her water broke.

Beck summoned her mother to watch over her other children, and once she arrived Beck and her husband, Daniel, 27, set off for the hospital.

"We were in the car for like two minutes when I was like, 'Daniel, you have to pull over, I feel like I'm sitting on the baby's head,'" Beck told TODAY.com. "At that point, I knew he was coming, and we weren't going to make it the hospital."

The couple pulled over in the parking lot of a McDonald's eatery and Daniel called 911 while Beck climbed into the back of the SUV.

"I pushed three times and he came out," Beck said. "The paramedic barely made it, but they were there to catch him."

Baby Micah was born at 8 pounds, 6 ounces. The couple said they have been calling him "Little McFlurry" in honor of his birthplace and the snowy weather.

