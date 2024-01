Morten Soerensen of Livermore, Calif., earned a Guinness World Record with his collection of 1,136 hotel key cards. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A California man who has been traveling frequently since the 1990s earned a Guinness World Record with his collection of 1,136 hotel keycards. Morten Soerensen of Livermore said his collection began when he started traveling for business in the '90s and discovered most hotels allowed him to keep his keycards as souvenirs. Advertisement

"One of the first cards was the Hilton Pearl River in New York," he told Guinness World Records. "I was living in Minnesota at the time, and led a consulting team in New Jersey, so I was in the N.Y./N.J. area very often."

Soerensen's collection, stored in alphabetized albums, earned him the world record for the largest collection of keycards when GWR verified he has 1,136 from different hotels.

He said the cards "offer great memories of trips I've taken, and places I've seen."