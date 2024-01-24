Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Workers at a Maryland library recently found a surprise in their return box: a Pink Floyd CD that was checked out in 1989.

The Prince George's County Memorial Library System said staff at the Laurel Branch Library were shocked to discover a Wish You Were Here CD that had been due back 35 years earlier.

Advertisement

The CD was placed into the library's return box, and it had been gone so long that it wasn't in the library's computer system, so the patron who returned it remains a mystery.

The library said the patron would not be charged anyway, as the facility is now fine free.