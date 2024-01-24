Trending
Jan. 24, 2024 / 3:56 PM

Lambeau Field's lost and found items include dentures, hearing aids

By Ben Hooper
Workers at Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, said some of the more unusual items to end up in the lost and found include dentures, passports and hearing aids. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
Workers at Lambeau Field, the home of the Green Bay Packers, said some of the more unusual items to end up in the lost and found include dentures, passports and hearing aids. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Some of the most unusual items to end up in the lost and found at Wisconsin's Lambeau Field include dentures and passports.

Keith Cronin, manager of guest services at the home of the Green Bay Packers, said there have been slightly less than 800 items to end up in the lost and found since April.

Cronin told Spectrum News 1 some of the more valuable items include "mobile phones, credit cards, sometimes jewelry."

He said some of the more unusual items to cross his desk in the past 16 years include "a pair of shoes, a cane walker and hearing aids."

Barb Vandehey, who has worked for the Packers for 12 years, has seen her share of strange items left behind by football fans.

"Someone lost their dentures once. That's yeah, a very personal item," she said. "Passports, we've run across a few of those, and anybody that's traveling, you got to have that passport to get on the airplane."

More routine items, such as hats, scarves and blankets, are kept at the lost and found for 60 days before being donated to local shelters, animal rescues and veterans hospitals.

