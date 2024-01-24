Trending
Jan. 24, 2024 / 1:59 PM

Beaver blamed for Texas road washing away in the rain

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas county said a beaver was to blame for a neighborhood's main access road being washed away in the rain.

Polk County Emergency Management warned residents on social media that a sizable area of Crystal Lakes West, the main access road for the Crystal Lakes subdivision in Livingston, washed away amid heavy rains.

Polk County Precinct 2 said a beaver dam blocked a pipe in a culvert running underneath the roadway, causing a flood that loosened the dirt and washed the road away.

Officials said the road is being repaired with a dump truck filled with dirt and the process is expected to take up to eight hours.

