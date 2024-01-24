Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Officials in a Texas county said a beaver was to blame for a neighborhood's main access road being washed away in the rain. Polk County Emergency Management warned residents on social media that a sizable area of Crystal Lakes West, the main access road for the Crystal Lakes subdivision in Livingston, washed away amid heavy rains. Advertisement Polk County Precinct 2 said a beaver dam blocked a pipe in a culvert running underneath the roadway, causing a flood that loosened the dirt and washed the road away. Officials said the road is being repaired with a dump truck filled with dirt and the process is expected to take up to eight hours. Read More Flight delayed by penguin on the runway at New Zealand airport Woman spends over 3 hours in ice to break Guinness World Record Profanity-spewing parrots given a second chance at British zoo