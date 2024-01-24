Trending
Jan. 24, 2024

Woman spends over 3 hours in ice to break Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A Polish woman spent 3 hours, 6 minutes and 45 seconds standing in a box filled up to her neck with ice to set a Guinness World Record.

Katarzyna Jakubowska, 48, officially set the world record for the longest duration full body contact with ice (female).

Jakubowska's time was just short of the male version of the record, which was set at 3 hours, 11 minutes and 27 seconds by fellow Poland resident Krzysztof Gajewski.

"I believe that we have great strength as women," Jakubowska told Guinness World Records. "I wanted to show with my person that if we want something, we can do it."

