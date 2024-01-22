Trending
Jan. 22, 2024 / 1:05 PM

Dog helps rescue Michigan man who fell through ice into lake

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who fell through the ice into a frigid lake can thank the efforts of his obedient dog for his successful rescue, Michigan State Police said.

The MSP said in a news release that Motor Carrier Officer Kammeron Bennetts responded to a call reporting a 65-year-old Traverse City man had fallen through the ice into Arbutus Lake in East Bay Township.

Bennetts had a rescue disc in his car, but was unable to reach the man due to the conditions of the ice.

The man's dog, Ruby, was on the ice next to the hole made by her owner, and the man sent the canine over to Bennetts.

Bennetts attached the rescue disc to Ruby's collar and her owner called her back to him.

The man was able to take the rescue disc from Ruby so he could be pulled back to safety by Bennetts and a firefighter from Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department.

The man, who was in the water for about 16 minutes, was transported to Munson Medical Center and was later released without serious injuries.

