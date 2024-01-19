Trending
Odd News
Jan. 19, 2024 / 4:11 PM

Deer rescued from frozen pond in Michigan

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a deer found stranded in the frigid waters of a frozen pond.

The city of Wyoming said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded when a deer fell through the ice covering a pond off 52nd Street.

A photo shared by the city shows a firefighter breaking through the ice to make a path for the deer to be towed back to shore.

The city said the incident should serve as "a reminder to always watch animals and children around water as ice may be thin."

