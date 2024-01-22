Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida put their cowboy skills to the test when a call led to them spending two hours chasing after a loose bull.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call about a loose bull in Vero Beach.

"Although the animal was still on its property, it was unsecured and headed towards the street," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies spent about two hours chasing after the bolting bovine, and during the pursuit the bull "would charge at them and their vehicles."

The rampage was finally brought to an end when the bull was successfully tranquilized and returned to its paddock.

"Thanks to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office Ag Unit and their special tools, no one, including the bull, was injured in this incident," the post said.