Yogurt company offers $10,000 for a one-month 'digital detox'

Siggi's Dairy is offering to pay 10 people $10,000 to "digital detox" by putting their smartphones into lockboxes for one month. Photo by bssmadeit/Pixabay.com

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A yogurt company is offering to pay $10,000 to participants who complete a monthlong "digital detox" with their phone locked in a box. Siggi's Dairy, known for its Icelandic-style yogurt, said its Digital Detox Program will offer $10,000 to participants who are willing to give up their phones for a month. Advertisement

The program, inspired by "Dry January," is accepting applications through Jan. 31. Ten people will be selected for the digital detox and will have to keep their smartphones secured for one month in a lockbox provided by Siggi's.

"We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions. One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone. In fact, the average person spends 5.4 hours on their phones each day," the company said on its website.

The selected winners who complete the program will receive $10,000, a phone lockbox, a "good ol' fashioned flip phone" with a one-month prepaid SIM card and a three-month supply of Siggi's yogurt.