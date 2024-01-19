Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 19, 2024 / 1:37 PM

Left-behind items at European hotels include dentures, clown costume

By Ben Hooper
EasyJet Holidays said the most unusual lost and found items at European hotels in its network include dentures and witchcraft materials. Photo by Elbo/Pixabay.com
EasyJet Holidays said the most unusual lost and found items at European hotels in its network include dentures and witchcraft materials. Photo by Elbo/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A survey of European hotels found some of the most unusual items left behind by vacationers include dentures, a full clown costume and witchcraft paraphernalia.

EasyJet Holidays said it surveyed 100 European hotels in its network to identify the most bizarre and surprising items that ended up in the lost and found over the course of the past year.

Advertisement

The survey found multiple hotels ended up with dentures stored in the lost and found.

One hotel reported finding a full clown costume, complete with a wig and a red nose, left behind in a room.

Another hotel reported staff found thousands of old German Mark coins stashed behind the water tank of a toilet.

EasyJet Holidays said its 10 most unusual lost and found items were dentures, witchcraft paraphernalia, prosthetic limbs, a glass eye, a grandma's "lucky" tea cup, thousands of German Marks, a clown costume, an inflatable boat, caviar and rosary beads.

"Holidays are a time for total relaxation, and we love knowing that our customers make themselves comfortable in our resorts," Matt Callaghan, chief operating officer at easyJet Holidays, said in the news release. "Our research with our hotel partners has been interesting and some of the lost and found items are unusual, but we're pleased to see that our customers have been enjoying themselves."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Contractor remodeling bathroom finds grenade behind the tub
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Contractor remodeling bathroom finds grenade behind the tub
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A contractor working on a remodeling job in Washington was removing a bathtub from the home when he made a surprising discovery inside the wall: a grenade.
Amorous fish blamed for mysterious sound around Florida bay
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Amorous fish blamed for mysterious sound around Florida bay
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida scientist said a mysterious bass sound reported by residents in the Tampa Bay area might be coming from mating fish.
Red panda escapes enclosure at German zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Red panda escapes enclosure at German zoo
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a zoo in Germany where a red panda named Barney escaped from his enclosure and climbed high up in a tree.
Loose horse rounded up on Tennessee highway
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Loose horse rounded up on Tennessee highway
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Tennessee came to the rescue when an escaped horse was spotted galloping on the highway.
Escaped pig found playing in Kentucky snow
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Escaped pig found playing in Kentucky snow
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A pig escaped from a trailer in a Kentucky city and enjoyed some time playing in the snow before being rounded up by police.
Post-concert pit stop leads Kentucky friends to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Post-concert pit stop leads Kentucky friends to $50,000 lottery prize
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A pair of Kentucky friends stopped for a bathroom break on their way home from a concert and ended up splitting a $50,000 Powerball prize.
Twin brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Twin brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A pair of New York twin brothers are ending their high school careers as valedictorian and salutatorian of their graduating class.
Zoos offer roach naming rights, hippo poop candles for Valentine's Day
Odd News // 1 day ago
Zoos offer roach naming rights, hippo poop candles for Valentine's Day
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Zoos in New York and Texas are offering the love-struck and the lovelorn the opportunity to buy some unusual Valentine's Day gifts: naming rights for cockroaches.
Slithering stowaway spotted aboard AirAsia flight in Thailand
Odd News // 1 day ago
Slithering stowaway spotted aboard AirAsia flight in Thailand
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Passengers on an AirAsia Thailand flight from Bangkok to Phuket captured video of a scene straight out of the movies: a snake on the plane.
Dozens of escaped cows roam through suburb
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dozens of escaped cows roam through suburb
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Residents of a Victoria, Australia, town woke up Thursday morning to find dozens of escaped cows stampeding through their neighborhoods.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Australian woman wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' competition
Australian woman wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' competition
Escaped pig found playing in Kentucky snow
Escaped pig found playing in Kentucky snow
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Zoos offer roach naming rights, hippo poop candles for Valentine's Day
Zoos offer roach naming rights, hippo poop candles for Valentine's Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement