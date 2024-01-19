Left-behind items at European hotels include dentures, clown costume

|Advertisement
The survey found multiple hotels ended up with dentures stored in the lost and found.
One hotel reported finding a full clown costume, complete with a wig and a red nose, left behind in a room.
Another hotel reported staff found thousands of old German Mark coins stashed behind the water tank of a toilet.
EasyJet Holidays said its 10 most unusual lost and found items were dentures, witchcraft paraphernalia, prosthetic limbs, a glass eye, a grandma's "lucky" tea cup, thousands of German Marks, a clown costume, an inflatable boat, caviar and rosary beads.
"Holidays are a time for total relaxation, and we love knowing that our customers make themselves comfortable in our resorts," Matt Callaghan, chief operating officer at easyJet Holidays, said in the news release. "Our research with our hotel partners has been interesting and some of the lost and found items are unusual, but we're pleased to see that our customers have been enjoying themselves."