Left-behind items at European hotels include dentures, clown costume

EasyJet Holidays said the most unusual lost and found items at European hotels in its network include dentures and witchcraft materials. Photo by Elbo/Pixabay.com

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A survey of European hotels found some of the most unusual items left behind by vacationers include dentures, a full clown costume and witchcraft paraphernalia. EasyJet Holidays said it surveyed 100 European hotels in its network to identify the most bizarre and surprising items that ended up in the lost and found over the course of the past year. Advertisement

The survey found multiple hotels ended up with dentures stored in the lost and found.

One hotel reported finding a full clown costume, complete with a wig and a red nose, left behind in a room.

Another hotel reported staff found thousands of old German Mark coins stashed behind the water tank of a toilet.

EasyJet Holidays said its 10 most unusual lost and found items were dentures, witchcraft paraphernalia, prosthetic limbs, a glass eye, a grandma's "lucky" tea cup, thousands of German Marks, a clown costume, an inflatable boat, caviar and rosary beads.

"Holidays are a time for total relaxation, and we love knowing that our customers make themselves comfortable in our resorts," Matt Callaghan, chief operating officer at easyJet Holidays, said in the news release. "Our research with our hotel partners has been interesting and some of the lost and found items are unusual, but we're pleased to see that our customers have been enjoying themselves."