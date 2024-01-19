View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feuerwehr Köln (@feuerwehrkoeln) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a zoo in Germany where a red panda named Barney escaped from his enclosure and climbed high up in a tree. The Cologne Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to the Cologne Zoo on Thursday when zookeepers spotted Barney in a tree outside of his enclosure and were unable to coax him down. Advertisement Firefighters used a ladder truck to ascend to Barney's altitude, causing the red panda to flee back down the tree, where he was netted by zookeepers. Barney was not injured and was returned to his enclosure with some "slight murmuring," the fire department said. The red panda was apparently able to escape his enclosure when heavy snow caused some bamboo to bend, giving him an easy exit. Read More Loose horse rounded up on Tennessee highway Escaped pig found playing in Kentucky snow Post-concert pit stop leads Kentucky friends to $50,000 lottery prize