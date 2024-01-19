Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a zoo in Germany where a red panda named Barney escaped from his enclosure and climbed high up in a tree.

The Cologne Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to the Cologne Zoo on Thursday when zookeepers spotted Barney in a tree outside of his enclosure and were unable to coax him down.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to ascend to Barney's altitude, causing the red panda to flee back down the tree, where he was netted by zookeepers.

Barney was not injured and was returned to his enclosure with some "slight murmuring," the fire department said.

The red panda was apparently able to escape his enclosure when heavy snow caused some bamboo to bend, giving him an easy exit.