Contractor remodeling bathroom finds grenade behind the tub

"My first thought was to get out of there," Kharkavyy told KIRO-TV.
Kharkavyy returned to the bathroom and captured video of the grenade, which he posted to his company's TikTok page.
"I rushed out of there, took a breath, and actually went back in and recorded the situation," he said. "I zoomed in on my phone and took a closer peek, I'm like that's an actual freaking grenade."
The Seattle Police Department's bomb squad responded to the home and confirmed the object was a grenade, but it was inert.
"They mentioned something about [World War II] and how veterans came home and they brought weapons and stuff with them and somebody stored it there and possibly forgot about it," Kharkavyy said.