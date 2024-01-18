Trending
Jan. 18, 2024

Loose horse rounded up on Tennessee highway

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Tennessee came to the rescue when an escaped horse was spotted galloping on the highway.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Tuesday when a loose horse was spotted on Highway 27.

A dashcam video shows Deputy Ricardo Santiago driving behind the horse in the northbound lanes to keep the wandering equine safe from traffic.

Santiago follows the horse at a slow speed until a trailer arrives on the scene.

The horse was safely returned to its owner.

"Just another day in the life of a HCSO deputy. We are always ready to serve, even when it comes to our four-legged citizens," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

