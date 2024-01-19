Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 19, 2024 / 3:35 PM

Chicagoans work to preserve viral 'rat hole'

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Chicago's famous "rat hole," a rodent-shaped indentation in a concrete sidewalk, was filled in by an unknown person, leading fans to attempt to exhume the landmark.

The "rat hole," an indentation left when the cement was still wet in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in the 1990s, became a viral phenomenon this month when fans started posting photos and videos to social media.

Advertisement

Visitors left "offerings" including spare change and snacks as tribute to "Chimley," the name given to the animal that created the indentation.

The hole appeared to be rat-shaped, but some neighbors and animal experts said it was more likely left by a small squirrel that fell out of a tree.

Fans gathered at the rat hole on Friday discovered it had been filled in overnight with a concrete or plaster-like substance. Visitors worked to dig the still-wet substance out of the hole to preserve the landmark.

"As a Chicagoan, I feel the preservation of history is important," Johnathan Howell told NBC Chicago as he used a license plate to dig at the substance. "It has a plaque, so, you gotta dig it out."

Advertisement

The plaque was left at the hole this week by the organizers of Riot Fest. Other famous visitors to the hole this month include state Rep. Ann Williams, D-11th District, and Chicago Bulls mascot Bennie the Bull.

"I just don't understand why everyone's trying to block our good time," visitor Reese Klemm said. "All I wanted to do was leave a cute little quarter in respect of the rat hole, and now we have to dig it out with a license plate. That's not right. That's not right at all."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Maryland woman's change of mind leads to $50,000 lottery win
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
Maryland woman's change of mind leads to $50,000 lottery win
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said she changed her mind at the last minute and purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $50,000 prize.
Left-behind items at European hotels include dentures, clown costume
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Left-behind items at European hotels include dentures, clown costume
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A survey of European hotels found some of the most unusual items left behind by vacationers include dentures, a full clown costume and witchcraft paraphernalia.
Contractor remodeling bathroom finds grenade behind the tub
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Contractor remodeling bathroom finds grenade behind the tub
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A contractor working on a remodeling job in Washington was removing a bathtub from the home when he made a surprising discovery inside the wall: a grenade.
Amorous fish blamed for mysterious sound around Florida bay
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Amorous fish blamed for mysterious sound around Florida bay
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- A Florida scientist said a mysterious bass sound reported by residents in the Tampa Bay area might be coming from mating fish.
Red panda escapes enclosure at German zoo
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Red panda escapes enclosure at German zoo
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a zoo in Germany where a red panda named Barney escaped from his enclosure and climbed high up in a tree.
Loose horse rounded up on Tennessee highway
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Loose horse rounded up on Tennessee highway
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Tennessee came to the rescue when an escaped horse was spotted galloping on the highway.
Escaped pig found playing in Kentucky snow
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Escaped pig found playing in Kentucky snow
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A pig escaped from a trailer in a Kentucky city and enjoyed some time playing in the snow before being rounded up by police.
Post-concert pit stop leads Kentucky friends to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Post-concert pit stop leads Kentucky friends to $50,000 lottery prize
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A pair of Kentucky friends stopped for a bathroom break on their way home from a concert and ended up splitting a $50,000 Powerball prize.
Twin brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Twin brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A pair of New York twin brothers are ending their high school careers as valedictorian and salutatorian of their graduating class.
Zoos offer roach naming rights, hippo poop candles for Valentine's Day
Odd News // 1 day ago
Zoos offer roach naming rights, hippo poop candles for Valentine's Day
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Zoos in New York and Texas are offering the love-struck and the lovelorn the opportunity to buy some unusual Valentine's Day gifts: naming rights for cockroaches.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Australian woman wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' competition
Australian woman wins 'World's Ugliest Lawn' competition
Escaped pig found playing in Kentucky snow
Escaped pig found playing in Kentucky snow
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Zoos offer roach naming rights, hippo poop candles for Valentine's Day
Zoos offer roach naming rights, hippo poop candles for Valentine's Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement