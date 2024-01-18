Trending
Jan. 18, 2024

Twin brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A pair of New York twin brothers are ending their high school careers as valedictorian and salutatorian of their graduating class.

Devon Lee, 17, was named valedictorian of his class at Herrick Public High School in New Hyde Park, Long Island, and his twin brother, Dylan, was named salutatorian.

"Our parents value education, and they've always told us to try our best," Dylan told WABC-TV. "Not the grade, just try our best."

The twins' older sister, Jeylin, was last year's valedictorian, and she is now studying astrophysics at the California Institute of Technology.

The brothers share extracurricular activities including orchestra, volleyball and teaching Chinese yoyo in the Asian American Cultural club.

Devon is bound for Cornell University in the fall, while Dylan will be attending Yale University.

"We'll be separated. It makes me a little nervous. But I'm excited to be on my own," Devon told Newsday.

