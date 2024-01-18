Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 11:52 AM

Dozens of escaped cows roam through suburb

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Residents of a Victoria, Australia, town woke up Thursday morning to find dozens of escaped cows stampeding through their neighborhoods.

Police in Pakenham, a suburb south of Melbourne, said the cows were first spotted just before 4 a.m. Thursday and the bovines split into smaller groups to spread out around town.

Advertisement

Officers were able to corral all of the loose cows by around 8:30 a.m.

The cows, which were determined to have escaped from a property on Tommuc Valley Road, were corralled in various locations around town until they could be carted home by their owner.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man trapped in bathroom on SpiceJet flight across India
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man trapped in bathroom on SpiceJet flight across India
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A malfunction on a SpiceJet flight caused a passenger to be trapped in the bathroom for over an hour.
Michigan man wins $200,000 Powerball prize with kids' birthdays
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man wins $200,000 Powerball prize with kids' birthdays
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won $200,000 with a Powerball ticket featuring his kids' birthdays.
World's oldest dog title under review
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's oldest dog title under review
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records is reviewing the title for world's oldest dog, which was awarded to a Portuguese dog, after questions arose about the dog's age.
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- An Iowa man's yard is attracting schools of visitors from across the area after he built a 20-foot long shark sculpture out of snow.
Book returned to British library was 44 years overdue
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book returned to British library was 44 years overdue
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A book was recently returned to a library in England after being due back 44 years earlier.
Michigan man's second store trip of the day leads to $1M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man's second store trip of the day leads to $1M lottery jackpot
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who had to make a second trip to the grocery store to return an unwanted item ended up winning a $1 million lottery prize.
'Amazing Spider-Man' No. 1 auctioned for $1.38 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Amazing Spider-Man' No. 1 auctioned for $1.38 million
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A copy of "The Amazing Spider-Man" No. 1 from March 1963 was auctioned for a record-breaking $1.38 million.
Bear evicted from underneath California home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear evicted from underneath California home
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California helped a homeowner evict an unwanted squatter: a bear trapped under his house.
Dog rescued from freezing Michigan river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dog rescued from freezing Michigan river
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan came to the rescue of a 6-year-old Irish setter who fell through the ice of a frozen river.
German man drinks a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds
Odd News // 2 days ago
German man drinks a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A German man broke a Guinness World Record when he downed a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Mother finds venomous snake in 3-year-old's underwear drawer
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
Iowa man's snow shark sculpture becomes a local tourist attraction
German man drinks a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds
German man drinks a cup of coffee in 3.12 seconds
World's oldest dog title under review
World's oldest dog title under review
Escaped dog goes for a run on Wisconsin highway
Escaped dog goes for a run on Wisconsin highway
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement