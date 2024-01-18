Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Residents of a Victoria, Australia, town woke up Thursday morning to find dozens of escaped cows stampeding through their neighborhoods.

Police in Pakenham, a suburb south of Melbourne, said the cows were first spotted just before 4 a.m. Thursday and the bovines split into smaller groups to spread out around town.

Officers were able to corral all of the loose cows by around 8:30 a.m.

The cows, which were determined to have escaped from a property on Tommuc Valley Road, were corralled in various locations around town until they could be carted home by their owner.