Odd News
Jan. 18, 2024 / 1:55 PM

Zoos offer roach naming rights, hippo poop candles for Valentine's Day

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Zoos in New York and Texas are offering the love-struck and the lovelorn the opportunity to buy some unusual Valentine's Day gifts: naming rights for cockroaches.

The Bronx Zoo said romantically-minded patrons can pay to have a Madagascar hissing cockroach named after their Valentine, with other gift packages including roach socks, stuffed roaches and a virtual roach encounter.

"You don't always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps. Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever," the zoo said on its website.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Zoo is taking a different approach with its "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser. The program allows jilted patrons to pay to have a roach, rat or vegetable named for their ex-lovers before the chosen recipient of the moniker is fed to another zoo animal.

"Symbolically name a roach, rat, or veggie after your ex or not-so-special someone and San Antonio Zoo will help squash your past, a true heartbreak healer, by feeding your selection to an animal resident," the zoo's website states.

The San Antonio Zoo is also offering a candle bearing the scent of hippo poop as a potential Valentine's Gift for that special someone.

The zoo said poop "is the cologne of the hippo world and is used to impress potential mates."

The candles, made by the Stinky Candle Company, are specifically scented to resemble the odor of the dung dropped by Timothy, the zoo's male hippo.

