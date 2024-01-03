Trending
Odd News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 4:23 PM

Brazilian YouTubers build world's tallest Popsicle stick structure

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A pair of Brazilian YouTubers broke a Guinness World Record by erecting a 78.1-foot tower made from Popsicle sticks.

Iberê Thenório and Mari Fulfaro, hosts of the educational YouTube channel Manual do Mundo, led the efforts to assemble the world's tallest Popsicle stick structure in Sao Paulo.

The hosts said it took a team of 16 people to accomplish the feat.

"The most challenging part was to put the tower up," Thenório told Guinness World Records.

"It was too tall and had a lot of fragile connections. It broke three times before we could put it up. And shortly after it fell due to wind. Luckily, the measurements could be done just in time."

The structure took the record from a 41-foot, 1-inch sone in Raymond, Alberta, Canada, in June 2023.

