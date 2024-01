A Washington, D.C., woman received a Powerball ticket as a Christmas present from her husband and discovered it was a $2 million winner. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A Washington, D.C., woman who received a Powerball ticket as a Christmas gift from her husband won a $2 million jackpot. The D.C. Lottery said the player, identified as Pamela V., received a Powerball ticket as a Christmas gift from her husband, who purchased it from the Capitol Hill Safeway on 14th Street SE.

The couple discovered on Christmas Day that the ticket had won a $2 million jackpot in the Dec. 2 drawing.

"We are elated to find out we won, it's life-changing," Pamela said. "We have kids in college so this will definitely help with college tuition."

She said other plans for the money include a possible Caribbean vacation and saving for the future.