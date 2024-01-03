Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A British Columbia family said they were shocked to learn the cause of their dog's erratic behavior: a bear living underneath their house.

Crystal Weaver of Duncan said her family's dog, Coco, had been acting strangely for a few days, running around the yard and barking at seemingly nothing.

"She's a bit of a silly girl, so we didn't think too much of it," Weaver told Chek News.

Weaver said she and her husband started to suspect Coco was onto something when they heard mysterious noises coming from under their house.

"We thought maybe some raccoons were having a bit of a party down there," Weaver told CBC News.

Weaver's husband crawled under the deck and looked under the house, where he came face to face with a bear.

"He got out of there extremely quick, and then our anxiety was pretty high because you definitely don't want a bear living under your house," she said.

Weaver posted a video to TikTok showing the bear napping underneath the home.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service was summoned to the home and an officer was able to chase the bear away from its sub-basement den using loud noises.

"We are hoping that interaction with humans is enough to let it know that this isn't a safe place to be," Weaver said.